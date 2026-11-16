Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Pick a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).

Pick a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster for full access to the match.

Israel vs. Austria: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Nagyerdei Stadion

Israel host Austria at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen for their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 3 match. Ralf Rangnick's side are playing for top spot.

Austria lead the table after a strong group campaign. Their three wins include 3-1 victories over Israel and Kosovo.

Israel sit at the other end of the table. Ran Ben Shimon's side have struggled for consistency in the group stage, with three draws, including two goalless matches, leaving little room for error.

Austria won the first meeting of this Nations League campaign 3-1. Israel have not lost since, but they have not won either. Three straight draws show how hard they have found it to see out a win.

A point will secure top spot for Austria. Israel need a win to finish on a positive note, though little is at stake for Ben Shimon's side in sporting terms beyond their own dignity.

Find out how to watch the match below.

Israel and Austria: This week's talking points

Israel enter the match without a win in their last five competitive games, having drawn three and lost two. They drew 0-0 with Kosovo on 14 November 2026. Before that came a 1-1 draw with Ireland and another 0-0 against Kosovo. Israel have scored three goals and conceded seven in that time.

Austria have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Rangnick's side most recently beat Ireland 1-0. Their run also includes a 1-1 draw with Kosovo and 3-1 wins over Kosovo and Israel. Austria have scored nine goals and conceded just three in that period.

Israel vs. Austria: Line-ups

Israel vs. Austria: Form

Israel vs. Austria: Head-to-head record

Israel vs. Austria: The tables