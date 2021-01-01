Kerala Blasters complete Subha Ghosh transfer following AIFF Player Status Committee's clearance

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) player status committee has deemed Subha Ghosh's transfer from ATK Mohun Bagan to Kerala Blasters as valid, Goal has learnt.

The Committee has ruled that the transfers of Nongdamba Noarem who joined ATK Mohun Bagan and Subha Ghosh are separate moves and have to be considered separately.

Young winger Nongdamba Noarem had joined Bagan on a loan deal until the end of the season and Ghosh was signed by the Yellows on a multi-year, permanent contract in the mid-season transfer window. However, Naorem was found to be carrying a ligament injury and this prompted Bagan to claim that the transfer agreement with Blasters for Ghosh as void.

Bagan issued NOC to Ghosh on December 27, 2020, and as a result, after considering the submissions by both parties, the Committee observed that Ghosh's transfer to Blasters has all the elements of a valid contract and hence, rejected Bagan's claims that the player's transfer to Blasters stating otherwise.

The committee has also directed the player registration department to register Ghosh as a player of the Kochi-based club with immediate effect.