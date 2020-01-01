Robbie Fowler - I am looking forward to the big challenge at East Bengal

The newly appointed East Bengal boss is confident about doing well in the ISL…

legend Robbie Fowler is aware of the legacy of and considers managing a team in a completely new environment like to be a challenge.

The seventh highest goal scorer in Premier League history was recently appointed as the head coach of East Bengal ahead of the 2020-21 (ISL) season. The English manager joined the Red and Golds on a two-year deal.

Fowler, who guided A-League club Brisbane Roar to the elimination finals last season, has come to in search of a new challenge.

“It is a new league and for me, I have to challenge myself. It is a new team coming into a new league and when I say a new team, it is a team which is 100 years old but coming into a new league," he told Sky Sports.

"I am looking forward to it, it is a big challenge. We are a little bit late in getting our team together but I am confident of what I can do and the people around me."

The former Liverpool striker also suggested that he has researched about East Bengal and is also aware of their rivalry with .

“When you are linked to a club you do your due diligence and you make sure everything is right. You make sure you look at the history of the team. A team that has been amalgamated with one of the ISL clubs is Mohun Bagan. My team is steeped in derby tradition.

“Obviously when we play each other, there is going to be millions of people all over India paying attention to the game. There will not be any crowd this year but in the years to come, this sort of rivalry will be amazing, you are talking about 100,000 people watching us.”