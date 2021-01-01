ISL play-offs qualification scenarios - Jamshedpur keep hopes alive as they beat Mumbai City

Owen Coyle's side remained in the hunt for play-offs with a crucial win over giants Mumbai City...

Jamshedpur FC kept their top-four hopes alive as they created an upset by beating Mumbai City FC on Saturday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash.

With Mumbai's defeat in their 18th match, ATK Mohun Bagan are now favourites to finish the league at the summit as they now have a clear five-point lead.

With the race to the top-four heating up at the business end of the season, we take a look at the scenarios of all the nine teams who can still make it to the playoffs this season.

In case Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United and FC Goa remain tied on points at the end of the league stage, the points accumulated in the matches between the three teams will be considered to determine the qualifier or qualifiers.

Hyderabad FC (M-18, P-27)

Hyderabad FC moved closer towards play-offs qualification with a convincing 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters on Tuesday. Their last two fixtures are against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa respectively.

If they manage to win their remaining games they will automatically qualify as FC Goa can reach a maximum of 30 points. If they lose against ATK Mohun Bagan and then beat Goa in their last match then they will have to hope that Goa do not get more than four points in their next two matches or NorthEast United do not get more than three points in their last three fixtures.

FC Goa (M-18, P-27)

FC Goa's last two matches are against Bengaluru and play-off rivals Hyderabad.

If they win their remaining matches which includes Hyderabad FC in their final game then they will make it to the play-offs as the Nizams will be left behind with 30 points. Since they have reached a tally of 27 points, then FC Goa now only have to worry about NorthEast and Hyderabad since none of the bottom six teams can surpass that mark.

NorthEast United (M-18, P-27)

NorthEast United failed to re-enter the top-four after they dropped points against Chennaiyin FC. If they win their next two matches they will be through as one of FC Goa and Hyderabad who face each other in their last match will not be able to go past 31 points. Their last two matches are against Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal and Kerala Blasters.

Bengaluru FC (M18, P-22)

Bengaluru FC kept their qualification hopes alive with a win over Mumbai City on Monday. The Blues’ last two fixtures are against FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

Winning the remaining two matches will take the Blues’ points tally to 28 and then in order to qualify, they must hope that two out of the three teams - NorthEast United, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC - do not cross their point's tally.

Jamshedpur FC (M-19, P-24)

Jamshedpur FC's play Bengaluru FC in their last match. If they win that tie they will reach 27 points. They then have to hope that two out of Hyderabad, FC Goa and NorthEast United lose both of their matches.

