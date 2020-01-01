After experiencing a bio-bubble back in Australia, Odisha FC's Jacob Tratt confident of coping with it in India

The Australian defender revealed that he started following Indian football since Roy Krishna and David Williams joined ISL last season…

The (ISL) has seen a huge influx of A-League stars this season. Baring , every single ISL club have opted to sign at least one player from the A-League.

Odisha FC’s latest recruit, Jacob Tratt who joined the club from Perth Glory, feels that the Coronavirus pandemic has had a large scale impact on Australian football and A-League which prompted so many A-League A-listers to abandon the league this season.

“2020 brought a lot of changes to the world,” Tratt told Goal. “COVID-19 had a big impact on Australian football and after having Odisha FC reach out, speaking with coach Stuart Baxter and further researching the ISL, I felt like it was a great opportunity for my career.

“These changes and rippling effects of COVID-19 through Australian football coupled with great opportunities offered in have resulted in a lot of quality A-League players coming over to join the ISL.”

The 26-year-old footballer revealed that he has been following the ISL since last season when his former Wellington Phoenix teammates Roy Krishna and David Williams joined Kolkata club , which is now known as ATK .

“I started following Indian football after Roy Krishna and David Williams signed at ATK. I use to play alongside them at Wellington Phoenix so I would often watch highlights and results to follow their progress,” said Tratt.

The defender is hoping to be an inspiration for the youngsters at Odisha FC with his experience and he wants to have a historic season with the club this year.

“I want to bring my experience and professionalism to the club and hope to inspire some of the younger boys to reach their potential. The players and staff at Odisha have been so welcoming and I am really looking forward to finishing quarantine so that as a group, we can create some history at the club.”

The Australian revealed that he had an extensive chat with Odisha FC’s new manager Stuart Baxter and how the former South African national team’s coach’s football philosophy struck a chord with him.

“He (Stuart Baxter) had a massive influence on my decision to come to play at Odisha. The way he approaches football really resonated with me and I can’t wait to work with someone with so much experience.”

The seventh season of the ISL will be a centralised tournament, completely hosted in Goa, this year and will be held behind closed doors.

While this situation will be completely new for the Indian players, Tratt had experienced this while playing the final few matches of the A-League a couple of months back. The Australian player spoke about how difficult it is to play amidst a pandemic and he is hopeful of enjoying his time while being at Odisha FC.

“It’s very tough times at the moment and I think everyone involved this year has had to make a lot of sacrifices to make the competition go ahead. I am lucky that I have played in a hub-like scenario in and it can be tough but the culture of the club is something that will go a long way in helping everyone enjoy and make the most out of this experience. I believe we have that here at Odisha,” said the former Perth Glory defender.