ISL: Kerala Blasters set to sign Denechandra Meitei from TRAU FC

Denechandra is set to take his first step in the Indian Super League with Kerala Blasters...

are set to complete a deal for TRAU FC defender Denechandra Meitei, Goal has learnt.

The 25-year-old plays as a left-back and has started 12 matches for the TRAU FC in the .

Article continues below

The Manipur-born defender started his professional career at Pune FC but couldn't contribute towards the first team. He joined in 2017 and made an impact, starting 15 matches for the Goan side.

More teams

He then played a few games for NEROCA before signing for TRAU FC this season. He has managed to catch the eye of the ISL club playing for the newly-promoted club which is battling relegation.

As reported earlier, Blasters have also roped in Denechandra's teammate Sandeep Singh for next season. Denechandra will provide competition for Jessel Carneiro, who impressed for the Yellow Army in the left-back role this year and signed a three-year contract extension.