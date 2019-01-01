ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Spanish midfielder Mario Arques

The Spanish midfielder is set to play a pivotal role in midfielder for Kerala Blasters next season...

(ISL) team have completed a deal to bring Spanish midfielder Mario Arques to Kerala, Goal has learnt.

The 27-year-old midfielder experienced Indian football for the first time when he joined Jamshedpur for the 2018-19 season. He became a first team regular under Cesar Ferrando, starting every single game for the Men of Steel in midfield.

Despite Jamshedpur's sub-par finish to the season, Arques impressed in his debut season in the ISL and will be a solid presence in the midfield for Blasters.

Arques spent most of his professional career in the third-tier of Spanish football and joined Ukranian Premier League club Karpaty in 2017. He returned to Segunda B with Alcoyano before making the move to .

At Jamshedpur, Arques had three goals, two assists and played the most number of passes this season. Despite playing at the heart of the field, he hasn't picked up a single yellow or red card.

Being a neat passer of the football with excellent vision, Arques is also a threat with his runs into the box. He can be considered as another good acquisition by the new leadership at Kerala Blasters, after Rahul KP and Bilal Khan.