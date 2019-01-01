ISL: Jamshedpur sign young goalkeeper Niraj Kumar

The Ozone FC goalkeeper will take the big step next season...

(ISL) side Jamshedpur have roped in U-16's goalkeeping sensation Niraj Kumar, Goal has learnt.

Niraj impressed in between the sticks for U-16 in the AFC U-16 Championship held in Malaysia last year .

Althoug h a 1-0 loss to Korea Republic denied the Indian colts a spot in the U-17 World Cup, Niraj Kumar had an excellent outing in the continental age-group tournament.

Niraj Kumar has impressed for Ozone FC at the club level this season as the club has qualified for the final round of the second division. He will now make the big step into the ISL in Jamshedpur's colours.