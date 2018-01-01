ISL 2018-19: Pradhyum Reddy - Even Bengaluru FC couldn't get a clean sheet against FC Goa

The FC Pune City's interim gaffer will be hoping for more such performances as they edged past FC Goa...

It’s now three wins in five games for FC Pune City in the Indian Super League (ISL) and interim coach Pradhyum Reddy could not be happier. The 42-year-old is of the opinion that this performance is probably their best of the season.

“I think it’s probably one of our best performances this season, without a shadow of a doubt. It’s because we managed to build upon the team effort we put in against Kerala. It’s very difficult to come back from that strenuous journey and put in a performance against a team that has played fantastically this season and they've had a 12-day break.”

“So, we knew it was going to be tough and we knew we had to work hard defensively. But at the same time, we had to attack because the best way to keep them quiet was to make sure we posed a threat as well. I thought we did very well in posing a threat and defending as well.”

Pune did well to not only contain Goa but also score a couple past Mohammed Nawaz.

“I think a lot of talk before the game was that’s the best attacking unit and we were one of the joint-worst defensively this season. So, we knew we had to fix both ends of our game. So, the strategy was the same - to be compact, to work as a unit defensively and not just individually. At the same time when we win the ball, I think today we were a lot more composed with the ball. We had a lot of possession. That helped us build attacks. It’s always a fun game against Goa, a lot of goals. But it was a bit of a nervy affair in the first half and that suited us,” he said.

The 42-year-old was particularly pleased about keeping a clean sheet, not something that most teams in the league can brag about.

“Delighted with the two clean sheets, especially against two tough teams. Not even Bengaluru FC managed a clean sheet against Goa, even Jamshedpur, who beat them, didn't. There's not many teams that will keep a clean sheet against FC Goa this season. That's a great feather in our cap. We have to build on the clean sheets in the break. We have six more games and if we get five more clean sheets, odds will be in our favour.”