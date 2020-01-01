ISL: Who are Robbie Fowler’s backroom staff at East Bengal?
East Bengal confirmed the appointment of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as their head coach on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.
Fowler will be accompanied by a team of coaches to assist him at the Red and Golds. Here is a lif of his backroom staff.
Anthony Grant (Assistant coach)
Tony Grant, a former Manchester City midfielder and had formerly assisted Fowler at Brisbane Roar last season.
Terence McPhillips (Set Piece Coach)
McPhillips, a former Liverpool youth product, has experience of managing English third-tier club Blackpool FC during the 2018-19 season.
Robert Mimms (Goalkeeper Coach)
The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has prior experience of working in India. Mimms had worked at Jamshedpur FC (2017-18) and ATK (2018-19) under coach Steve Coppell.
Jack Inman (Sports Scientist)
Jack Inman has the prior experience of working as a sports scientist and English clubs Macclesfield Town FC and Bury FC.