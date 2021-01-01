Played well without reward - Csaba Laszlo desperate for goals from Chennaiyin FC forwards

The Chennaiyin gaffer has termed the 1-4 defeat to Hyderabad as the worst of their campaign...

's lack of effectiveness in front of goal is the factor that has hurt them the most in the first half of the 2020-21 (ISL) season, feels head coach Csaba Laszlo.

As the Marina Machans gear up to take on Odisha FC, days after playing a goalless draw against the same opponents, the Romania-born coach is desperate for three points. Even in that goalless draw, Chennaiyin were guilty of spurning a number of chances to score.

He said, "I am not concerned about the draw (cramped fixtures). Both teams need three points. Everybody needs victories, like in our situation. Yesterday you saw the game between the two teams ( and ) from the top of the table and our best games were against these teams," he added.

More teams

Chennaiyin wasted a flurry of chances in their 1-2 loss against Mumbai City and held ATK Mohun Bagan to a 0-0 draw. Naturally, their goal-scoring has been the biggest concern for Laszlo.

"I don't want to say that we created the most chances in the league but somehow we didn't score enough goals. If you don't score goals, it's very difficult to win games. You cannot always only defend and expect to be without mistakes at the back. We are organised at the back but I wish we score the chances that we create," he stressed.

Chennaiyin have also conceded fair amount of goals from set-pieces and they currently occupy the eighth spot with 11 points from 10 games.

"We don't concede many goals from open play. We have reorganised our shape and we are better organized now. scored two goals from corners (2-2 draw) and Mumbai City two goals from indirect set-pieces. Every team can improve and we are also improving.

"We had to reorganise the team in the last game (against Odisha) because our captain had a bad injury. In the next 10 games we have to be in a different shape and we have to continue like this," the former United coach stated.

They have also lost captain Rafael Crivellaro, their main creative force, to injury for the rest of the season. Laszlo further updated that Crivellaro's replacement in Manuel Lanzarote is expected to join the camp in about three weeks' time and offered an assessment of his side at the half way stage in the season.

"In short, our strategy and tactics have been okay. We have not dominated every game but we have mostly been active (creating chances) in games. From 10 games, we have a very bad game against Hyderabad.

"I think we also introduced players like Deepak (Tangri) and [Rahim] Ali as these are players who have not played in the ISL much. The bad thing is that with Rafa's injury we lost not only the captain but a leader but it's the goal-scoring that has to be better. I hope the next part of the season will be more positive for us," he signed out.