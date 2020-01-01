Bengaluru FC’s Carles Cuadrat - Ashique Kuruniyan has been very good in defence

The Spanish coach was pleasantly surprised by the performance of the youngsters against ATK…

gave up a two-goal lead as they dropped points against in their final (ISL) league stage match on Sunday.

Former Blues star Edu Garcia scored one and was also involved in the build-up to Michael Soosairaj's goal in the dying moments of the match to pick a point for the visitors.

Carles Cuadrat, though, suggested that he was happy with a point and was pleased to see the performance of the rookie players who took the field.

“It's clear that the second goal was a lack of concentration. They are young. What can I ask them to do? They are players with limited experience but they have done well tonight. They got a 2-0 lead which was a surprise for me. In the end, we had to make some changes. I'm happy with how we are trying to develop the players on the pitch. You can see how Leon (Augustine) had an impact."

Cuadrat pointed out how the youngsters in his team have come a long way since their 5-1 drubbing at the hands of last season.

“Last season we went to Jamshedpur and lost 5-1. Today they understood what to do and worked for the point. I'm happy with the point. We played against top professionals with a lot of experience. My surprise is the performance of the youngsters.”

Even though the Spanish coach praised Leon Augustine’s performance, he suggested that the young winger still has a lot to learn.

“Football is complicated. It's not easy. We became champions because of the work of Sunil (Chhetri) and Udanta (Singh) in defence. There were other things but this was crucial. Leon is still in a phase to learn how to make decisions. Sunil and Udanta know how to play. They are very good at reading the game. Ashique (Kuruniyan) is not getting assists but in defence, he has been very good. Leon is the future but he has to work more.”

When asked about his preferred opposition in the play-offs, Cuadrat suggested, “It does not matter to us. We know how to play and how the semi-finalists play different but we don't mind facing Goa or ATK.”