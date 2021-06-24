ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Finland international midfielder Joni Kauko

Kauko who was part of the Finland squad at Euro 2020 will play his trade for the Kolkata giants in the ISL next season...

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Finland national team midfielder Joni Kauko on a two-year deal.

Kauko was recently seen with the Finland team at the Euro 2020 where the midfielder appeared as a substitute against Denmark, Russia and Belgium in the group stages of the Euro 2020

The Kolkata club, on Thursday, announced the arrival of the midfielder on their social media pages which read, "ATK Mohun Bagan is delighted to announce the signing of current Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko who joins the #Mariners on a two-year deal!"

Kauko also made his association with the club official on his social media platform:

Who is Joni Kauko?

The 30-year-old midfielder began his professional career at Finnish top division club Inter Turku before moving to German second division side FSV Frankfurt. He later moved to the Denmark Superliga where he played for Randers FC and Esbjerg.

Esbjerg were relegated from the Superliga at the end of the 2019-20 season and Kauko plied his trade in the Danish second division last season where he made 26 appearances.

With Inter Turku and later Esbjerg in 2019, the Finnish player has played four editions of the Europa League and has eight European appearances in his kitty.

A central midfielder, Kauko made his international debut for Finland in 2012 against Trinidad and Tobago in an international friendly match. He has so far played 37 international matches for Finland.

How has ATK Mohun Bagan performed in the transfer market so far?

It has been a busy transfer market for ATK Mohun Bagan this summer. After roping in Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC for a record transfer fee, Ashutosh Mehta from NorthEast United FC, Bidyananda Singh and Amrinder Singh from Mumbai City and Phalguni Singh from TRAU FC have joined the club.

They have parted ways with Spanish midfielder Javier Hernandez and three Indian players, Jayesh Rane, Komal Thatal and Regin Michael.

The Mariners are set to begin their AFC Cup campaign, where they are placed in Group D, on June 30th where they are set to face the winners of the playoff match between ISL rivals Bengaluru FC and Maldives' Eagles FC.