ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan sign Bradden Inman from Brisbane Roar

The defending champions have boosted their midfield with the midfielder's signing...

(ISL) champions have completed the transfer of Bradden Inman from A-League outfit Brisbane Roar for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old midfielder spent the 2019-20 season with the Roar, making 25 appearances and scoring four goals in the process.

Inman is the seventh overseas player in the ATKMB squad and completes the club's foreign player recruitment. They already have fellow Aussie David Williams, Roy Krishna (Fiji), Carl McHugh (Ireland), Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez and Tiri (all ).

Williams and Krishna also moved to ATKMB from the A-League.

Inman, who is known for his flair and creativity from midfield, started his professional career in where he was part of 's academy. He played for various clubs in England's lower tiers before moving back to with Brisbane Roar.

Inman has represented at the youth levels but has been called up to the Australian national team squads, though he is yet to make an appearance for the Socceroos.

“I would like to say thank you to all the players and staff. It was a unique season – there were plenty of great moments as well as some tough ones, but we helped each other through it all and really enjoyed pulling on the orange kit every week,” Inman said after leaving Roar.

Inman adds even more skill to a technically proficient midfield that ATK has. Coach Antonio Habas will be counting on Inman as the club prepares to compete in the as well this season, the first time they are playing on the continent.