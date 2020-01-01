Antonio Iriondo: Changing the coach won’t fix the issues at Jamshedpur

The Spanish boss explained his reasons for deploying Sumeet Passi in a full-back role…

suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of in what was their final league game for the 2019-20 season. The Jharkhand-based outfit had a forgettable season as they could only amass 18 points from as many matches.

Despite having picked seven points from their opening three matches, Jamshedpur failed to get consistent results as injuries hampered their campaign.

“In the first 60-to-70 minutes we played better than the other team, we created more chances. As a team they (FC Goa) have very good players. After the second goal, there was a clear penalty that wasn’t given and after that they were better than us. The main difference is that they have very good individual players and they show it every time they have a chance,” said coach Antonio Iriondo.

He called for the club to introspect on why the club failed to make it into the play-offs for the third consecutive season.

“The rest of the season was hampered with the injuries. Probably now somebody has to take the responsibility of this. Maybe the easiest thing is to point to the staff and the coach but I can say is that mainly I care for Jamshedpur. Maybe the reflection has to be deeper and we have to think carefully what has been the problem,” he mentioned.