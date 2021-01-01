ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs Bengaluru - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
NorthEast United have won just once in nine games as they face Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Tuesday evening.
|Game
|NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
|Date
|Tuesday, January 12
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Bangla
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
NorthEast United Possible XI:
Injured - Kwesi Appiah
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego
Bengaluru Possible XI:
Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva