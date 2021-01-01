Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
ISL
The Highlanders will be looking to keep up to winning ways against the Kolkatan outfit who dropped points five times this season...

NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan are set to face each other in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season for the second time at the Fatorda Stadium, on Tuesday evening.

Game NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Date Tuesday, January 26
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

    TEAM NEWS

    NorthEast United Possible XI:   

    Injured - Ashutosh Mehta
    Doubtful - None  
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Deshorn Brown, Khassa Camara 


    ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI: 

    Injured - None   
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Roy Krishna, Carl McHugh

     

