ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Can NorthEast United do the double over Mumbai City when the two sides meet in the reverse fixture on Saturday?

Mumbai City have picked just one win in their last three matches as they take on a revived NorthEast United who are looking for their third win on the trot. The 2020-21 fixture will be staged at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday evening.

Game Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Date Saturday, January 30 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Rowllin Borges



Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre



NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - Ashutosh Mehta

Doubtful - Dylan Fox

Suspended - Gurjinder Kumar



Key Players - Luis Machado, Federico Gallego