Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Last updated
Sahal Abdul Samad, Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters
ISL
Odisha are still in the hunt for their first win of the season while Kerala would want to keep their play-off hopes alive

Kerala Blasters find themselves in a bottom of the table clash with Odisha in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, on Thursday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Odisha
Date Thursday, January 7
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Stuart Baxter, East Bengal vs Odisha

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

    TEAM NEWS

    Kerala Blasters Possible XI:   

    Kerala Blaster possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - None   
    Suspended - None  

    Key Players - Jordan Murray, Sahal Samad      


    Odisha Possible XI: 

    Odisha possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None  

    Key Players -  Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

     

