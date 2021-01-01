Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
East Bengal and Mumbai City are seven and 10 games unbeaten respectively as they go head to head on Friday...

East Bengal will be looking to climb the table as they take on Mumbai City who can equal Bengaluru's unbeaten streak record of 11 games with a win or draw of their own. The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter will be staged at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Friday evening.

Game East Bengal vs Mumbai City
Date Friday, January 22
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Mumbai City Hyderabad ISL

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Marathi TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Marathi
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

    TEAM NEWS

    East Bengal Possible XI:   

    East Bengal possible XI

    Injured - None  
    Doubtful - Raju Gaikwad
    Suspended - Ajay Chhetri

    Key Players - Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma


    Mumbai City Possible XI: 

    Mumbai City possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - Hernan Santana

    Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre

     

