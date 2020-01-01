Lacklustre ATK Mohun Bagan needs to finish off games

Hyderabad put up a show without their key foreign players available...

Hyderabad FC took on on Friday evening with just two foreign players in their starting lineup and none on the bench. And they returned with a draw.

It was a promising show by Manuel Marquez' team who did not have four of their overseas players due to injury concerns, with their Indian contingent stepping up to the plate.

Bagan had plenty of shots on target in the first half. Roy Krishna could have grabbed a brace by half-time going by how many chances he had. But the Fijian striker, who already has four goals to his name, had a rare off day in front of goal.

With Tiri absent due to an injury, their midfield presence Carl McHugh had to step in at the back to fill the gap alongside Sandesh Jhingan and the stand-in partnership were not afforded an easy day out by their opponents.

A goalless first-half produced an even contest. But ATK Moun Bagan did fashion quite a few chances which could or should have been scored. However, a 25-minute period after the restart saw a goal each at either end and it was a result of lacklustre defending.

Arindam Bhattacharya's careless goal kick ended up at the feet of an opponent. And from the centre of the field, Manvir Singh, who was given another chance to impress alongside Krishna in the final third of Bagan, did the rest. The former Goa forward dribbled his way into the box skipping past multiple challenges (and a bit of luck) and found the net with confidence that he arguably did not have this time last year.

However, the lead didn't last long as the goalscorer barged into the back of Nikhil Poojary to commit a silly foul inside the box and gift a spot-kick to Hyderabad. Joao Victor said thanks by converting it from 12 yards and giving his side a dais to put up a fight.

And it was an impressive fight for the rest of the game by Hyderabad. Victor and Souvik kept things simple in midfield. Onaindia was alert at the back with Krishna waiting to pounce and Liston Colaco ran the defence ragged with his touches and runs in the attacking third.

The only thing Hyderabad was missing was a finisher. Colaco, despite impressing with his touches, needs to learn how to finish moves and Thangboi Singto, who was on the sidelines in place of the suspended Manuel Marquez, will be hoping to have the injured Aridane Santana back in the team as soon as possible.

Habas brought on Pronay Halder in place of Bagan's most creative midfielder Edu Garcia after they took the lead - and that change proved to be decisive. From thereon, it was all about Hyderabad's spirit and fight.

Both coaches have star names missing. Habas wants David Williams and Tiri back in shape as soon as possible. Marquez, on the other hand, will hope some of his foreign players return to action sooner rather than later because the Indian players look promising and it could be a remarkable campaign for his team if things fall into place.