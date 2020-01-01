Bengaluru

Chennaiyin FC: First 10 ISL 2020-21 fixtures

Nisanth V Easwar
Comments()
Chennaiyin FC celebrate after reaching ISL final
ISL
Can Chennaiyin get to the final again under a new head coach?

Chennaiyin will take on Jamshedpur in their first match of the seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL). 

In their second and third fixtures, they will face rivals Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC respectively. 

The full list of Chennaiyin's fixtures released so far can be found below: 

Editors' Picks

More teams

     

    Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

     

    Here are Chennaiyin's first 10 fixtures. 

    Date Opponent Time Venue

    November 24

    		 Jamshedpur 7:30 PM

    Tilak Maidan
    November 29 Chennaiyin 7:30 PM

    GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    December 4 Bengaluru  7:30 PM

    GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    December 9 Mumbai City 7:30 PM

    GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    December 13 NorthEast United 5:00 PM

    Tilak Maidan
    December 19 FC Goa 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    December 26 East Bengal 7:30 PM

    Tilak Maidan
    December 29 ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM

    GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    January 4 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

    GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    January 10 Odisha 5:00 PM

    GMC Stadium, Bambolim


    Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

    The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament. 

    Close