ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC boss Carles Cuadrat - 'I don't tell the team to score only from setpieces'

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat knows that NorthEast United will be tough opponents...

picked up their first win of the (ISL) season against last time out, courtesy a Sunil Chhetri penalty. They were not entirely convincing going forward, however, their defence did the job.

Now, they take on an unbeaten side who are making a name for themselves with disciplined defensive performances. And Carles Cuadrat knows that a daunting task lies ahead of his team if they are to claim another three points on Tuesday.

"We have been working on the tactics. It will be a tactical game. It will be interesting how they are going to approach the match and how we respond to that and get the three points. NorthEast are very compact in defence. They have been waiting for opportunities to attack. It will be our work to break them down," stated the coach.

He informed that there are no injuries to his side and there are not selection headaches for him.

The former ISL champions have roped in Cleiton Silva and Kristian Opseth to bolster their attack but the two foreign signings are yet to find their feet in the new surroundings. But Cuadrat is hopeful that his team will find the scoring boots once again as they have been working on this aspect in training.

"When you are not good enough to score from open play, you work in training and have a plan (to change that). You also work from setpieces. But obviously, I don't tell to score only from setpieces. The previous game was pretty close. It is only about the last pass. We are working on it. Sometimes it doesn't happen. Maybe because of the physical state of the players or a bit about confidence. But we are being consistent," reasoned the Spaniard.

Bengaluru FC had the most number of clean sheets last season and their backline has continued to be resolute.

"In three games we have two clean sheets. We are showing consistency in defence. We had a short bad situation against Goa. Apart from that, it has been fine. All the teams have a match plan. Since I have taken over as coach we have lost once against Chennaiyin FC and have never lost against Goa. We are good tactically. But we have to improve in certain aspects. The second goal is also important. If you don't get a comfortable (goal) difference, you can get into trouble in ISL. The team is showing consistency," signed off Cuadrat.