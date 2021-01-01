ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru vs Odisha - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Blues will be looking to avoid their sixth defeat of the season against a side who lost seven this season...

Bengaluru are as desperate for a win as Odisha, as the two teams face each other in a 2020-21 (ISL) encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Sunday evening. Jamshedpur and Hyderabad will be in action earlier on the same day.

Game Bengaluru vs Odisha Date Sunday, January 24 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Bengaluru Possible XI:

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan, Harmanjot Khabra

Absent - Dimas Delgado, Xisco

Suspended - None



Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva



Odisha Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Steven Taylor

Suspended - None



Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Cole Alexander