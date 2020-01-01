Bengaluru 1-1 NorthEast United: Luis Machado brace secures a draw for the Highlanders

and shared spoils in an exciting (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Luis Machado (4', 78') scored a brace for the Highlanders while Juanan Gonzalez (13') and Udanta Singh (70') netted for the Blues.

Gerard Nus made four changes to the NorthEast lineup which defeated 2-0 in their last match. Dylan Fox, Lalrempuia Fanai, VP Suhar and Roccharzela replaced Mashoor Shereef, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba Meetei and Idrissa Sylla.

Carles Cuadrat, on the other hand, decided not to make any change in the Bengaluru lineup that defeated Chennaiyin in their last game.

NorthEast United took an early lead courtesy a brilliant move which was initiated by Luis Machado who found VP Suhair on the right flank with a long ball. Suhair did well to go past Ashique Kuruniyan before forwarding the ball to Rochharzela inside the box, who cut into the centre and took a shot. The ball was deflected off Machado's chest on its way into the net.

Bengaluru restored parity in an unusual manner in the 13th minute. A long throw-in from Rahul Bheke came off Dylan Fox's chest and Juanan slotted the ball in at the end of a melee inside the box.

Harmanjot Khabra should have handed Bengaluru the lead after he received a cross from Kuruniyan inside the box. The right-back was unmarked and had a clear sight of the goal but he took a touch, attempted the shot with his weaker foot and the ball went out.

It was end-to-end action in the first half with both teams creating chances to score.

A blunder from the Highlander's custodian could have Gurmeet Singh could have resulted in Bengaluru's second goal within the first minute of the second half. Singh casually played a short pass to Dylan Fox inside the box which Cleiton Silva intercepted but he failed to push the ball into an empty net.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denied Kwesi Appiah from increasing the lead in the 51st minute with a brilliant save. Suhair kept and inch-perfect cross inside the box for Appiah who kept his header on target but an acrobatic effort from Sandhu denied the Ghanian from scoring.

Another brilliant effort from Gurmeet Singh, on the other end, denied Bengaluru from taking the lead in the 63rd minute. The young goalkeeper managed to stop Kristian Opseth's shot from point-blank range.

The Blues finally took the lead in the 70th minute thanks to Dylan Fox's laziness inside the box. Paartalu had sent a cross inside the box which was kept in play by Chhetri. Fox had ample time to clear the ball but instead, he delayed which allowed Udanta to intercept and find the back of the net.

The away team restored parity in the 78th minute from a counter-attack. Idrissa Sylla flicked a long ball with the back of his head towards Machado who did well to beat Juanan and slot the ball home.