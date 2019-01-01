ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City's Jorge Costa - Kerala Blasters surprised us

The Portuguese tactician pointed out that Kerala Blasters' change of tactics forced meant his side took time to adjust...

Amine Chermiti cancelled out Raphael Messi's opener as FC picked up a point against in Thursday's (ISL) tie at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Islanders' coach Jorge Costa felt that his side deserved to win the tie, just like his team's previous two matches.

"In the last three games, we finished with three points but in my opinion, we should have finished with nine. This is my opinion," said the 48-year-old.

Kerala Blasters were the better side for the opening 30 minutes, as Costa observed, "I thought they would play 4-2-3-1 but it was a surprise that they played 4-4-2 and it took time to adjust.

He added, "Something went wrong in the first half. I wouldn't say what. It was an individual player who was not doing what he was supposed to do, but we created chances. We were not in the right place when they scored, then we had the luck to equalise. We were supposed to score one more goal and I cannot be happy with one point but I believe in the team.

"Last season, everybody was thinking we didn't have the capacity to finish in the top four and we did it. This season, we have gone three games without losing, but we get only three points. Step by step, day by day, I think we can get stronger."

Mumbai City had opportunities through Moudou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi and Bipin Singh to pull ahead after Amine Chermiti equalised.

"If I was sitting here and we lost 1-0 and you ask me, 'coach, you didn't create even one chance' I would say 'yes, you are right' and immediately take my things and go. To create chances and not score is normal, also something that I don't like but it shows that we are working. This is not an excuse. Sometimes it is just the moment.

"When we don't score, it is not the fault of (Serge) Kevyn, Sougou, Bipin or Larbi. Similarly, when we concede, it is not the fault of Amrinder (Singh), Sarthak (Golui), Mato (Grgic) or whoever. This is a team. We win together and we lose together," Costa replied.