Josep Gombau - Odisha, Bengaluru play similar style of football

The Odisha FC manager believes his team has what it takes to inflict a defeat on the defending champions...

Odisha FC’s next (ISL) assignment arrives in the form of a home tie against holders Bengaluru at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

Although Josep Gombau’s men have drawn each of their last three games, the Spanish gaffer is confident of a strong show against the Blues. He maintained that his team will be going for all three points and believes it is well within their capabilities.

He said, "It is a beautiful game against Bengaluru, who are one of the strongest sides and the current champions of the ISL. I think it will be an interesting game because both teams play similar football.

"I am happy with the way we are preparing well for this game and the mentality of the team. We are approaching this game as one win can win. We will compete to get the three points.

Odisha have scored just two goals in their last three outings, both of which arrived against . But Gombau is not worried about this, given they scored six in their first three games.

"If you see, the numbers, we have scored the second-highest goals. It is true that in the last two games we have not scored goals. But we have scored eight goals in six games, which is not bad,” he explained.

"The difference between the teams is not much in the ISL. The last six games have ended in draws. Bengaluru have a very good squad and are one of the best sides but I think that we have the capacity and the football to get the job done tomorrow. They have not lost any game this season and I hope that tomorrow will be the first time."

Former Bengaluru midfielder Xisco Hernandez has been Odisha’s best player this season, playing a crucial role in the centre of the park and scoring goals in the process. Like his boss, the Spaniard is confident of a good show against the defending champions.

"I am happy how we have arrived at this match. Last season I played for Bengaluru but this is another match, a normal one for me.

"I have scored goals but the most important thing is the three points. Bengaluru is a good team and it is a very difficult game tomorrow. But if the team plays continues in the same line and don't concede silly mistakes, it is possible to beat them," he said.