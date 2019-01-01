ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC set to sign English defender Matthew Kilgallon
New Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC are all set to rope in English centre-back Matthew Kilgallon for the upcoming 2019-20 season, Goal can confirm.
The 35-year-old defender will become the fourth foreign signing of Hyderabad FC after Marko Stankovic, Marcelinho and Brazilian Deyvison Rogerio Da Silva, known as Bobo.
Kilgallon began his professional career at Leeds United after graduating from the club’s youth system. The defender has represented several top English clubs like West Ham United, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers in the past. The British defender joins the ISL side from Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical FC.
Hyderabad FC is a new addition to the ISL family this season. The club is owned by Telangana-based businessman Vijay Madduri and former Kerala Blasters CEO Varun Tripuraneni. The club is a replacement of FC Pune City who had to shut shop due to financial issues after the fifth season of ISL.
A huge chunk of players from Pune City has jumped ship to Hyderabad this season. Some of the big Indian names who have joined the club from Pune are Robin Singh, Nikhil Poojary and Kamaljit Singh. The new franchise has also brought in former FC Pune City manager Phil Brown as their head coach.
Laldanmawia Ralte, who was East Bengal’s Player of the Year and one of the best Indian players in the I-League last season, has also joined the newly-formed club.
Hyderabad FC will play their first-ever ISL match on October 25 in Kolkata against two-time champions ATK.