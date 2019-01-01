ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown - Marcelinho was on his game

The 60-year-old claimed he was 'proud' to be the coach of Hyderabad FC after their come-back win against Kerala Blasters

Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown was ecstatic after his side's 2-1 win over , on Saturday in Hyderabad.

"It's a really good feeling winning any game of football but winning our first game at home, under a lot of pressure (was special)," he told the media after the match.

"The most important part of tonight's performance was character. It wasn't quality in terms of great football or anything like that. I asked the players to wear the shirt with pride and hopefully tonight will go a long way towards wakening the place (Hyderabad) up from a football perspective," he added.

Brown expressed his delight at the turnout for the first ever (ISL) tie at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad and expects to gain from their home advantage in the course of the season.

"I was delighted with the turnout. The atmosphere was fantastic. If we can fill the stadium we got half a chance. By definition, if you're doing well at home, you're going to be somewhere near the top of the table but I'm not jumping the gun here. There was a lot of hard work that went into tonight's game," he mentioned.

Kerala Blasters had a better start with Rahul KP breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute as the Englishman attempted to explain where the game turned around in their favour.

"The turning point for me was, when we equalised, Kerala brought the big lad (Mouhamadou Gning) up and went quite direct and then (Bartholomew) Ogbeche tried to get the pieces out of that. I don't think that's Kerala's style. We forced them to change their style. So we must be doing something right. Consequently we went to score the second goal," Brown assessed.

After Marko Stankovic converted from the spot in the 54th minute, the coach felt it was rightly Marcelinho's free-kick in the 81st minute that sealed the win.

"I thought it was his distance and I thought it was his free-kick. Marko took the penalty. I just waited for the (penalty) goal to go in and then celebrated. When Marko was on the ball (for the free-kick) I was thinking he would fancy it but Marcey was on his game tonight.

"It was a great comeback and as the coach of Hyderabad, I am proud," he exclaimed.