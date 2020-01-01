ATK pip Chennaiyin FC to the 2019-20 ISL title

Antonio Lopez Habas becomes the first coach to lift the trophy twice and with the same team

outdid 3-1 to lift their third (ISL) trophy at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Saturday.

Javi Hernandez (10', 90+3') scored his only goals of the season besides Edu Garcia's (48') second half strike to seal the Kolkatan side's title triumph. Nerijus Valskis scored for the southerners in the 69th minute.

Antonio Lopez Habas named an unchanged lineup whereas Chennaiyin's Owen Coyle opted to start with Germanpreet Singh instead of Edwin Vanspaul.

The first minute had goalmouth action. Andre Schembri cut back a pass that Lallianzuala Chhangte left for Rafael Crivellaro to chip above Arindam Bhattacharya in goal but Pritam Kotal provided the crucial backup by heading the ball away to safety.

Nerijus Valskis struck the horizontal in the fourth minute after John Johnson failed to effect an outright clearance in the box and ATK had their first opportunity when Germanpreet tripped David Williams just outside the box by Germanpreet. Hernandez's attempt came off the wall but Michael Soosairaj was not far from the far post.

ATK drew first blood in the 10th minute through a Roy Krishna cross from the left that Hernandez sent past Vishal Kaith with a left-footed half volley.

Krishna did well to turn Eli Sabia before his shot was saved by Kaith but fell for Hernandez, who was denied by a goalline clearance by Laldinliana Renthlei in the 23rd minute before Valskis was denied by Bhattacharya twice at the other end in the ensuing minutes. The ATK custodian also sprung to his right to keep out Schembri's header from a Crivellaro free-kick a minute past the half-hour mark.

Following Vanspaul replacing Germanpreet in the 22nd minute, Krishna ended his season with 15 goals and six assists as he was replaced by Mandi in the 40th minute while Garcia took the Fijian's place in attack.

Just three minutes in the second half, Williams got past Eli Sabia to square the ball for Garcia at the edge of the box and the Spaniard made no mistake to slot it into the right bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Valskis pulled one back in the 69th minute after Pritam Kotal failed to clear Renthlei's cross from the right as Jerry Lalrinzuala laid it off for the Lithuanian who rose above Kotal once again in in the very next minute to force another save from Bhattacharya.

Chennaiyin threw men in attack in quest for the equaliser but ATK made the best on the counter as subsitute Pronay Halder sent Hernandez through to complete his brace in injury time.