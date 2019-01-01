ISL 2019-20: FC' Pune City's complete fixture list
Comments()
Sportzpics/ISL
The sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019. The opening match of the season sees Kerala Blasters FC take on ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.
FC Pune City kick start their season against ATK on October 25, 2019 away from home.
The Stallions will play their first home game of the season on November 2 when they host Kerala Blasters.
Here's their complete fixture list: