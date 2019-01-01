ISL 2019-20: FC Goa once again fail to crack the Bengaluru FC code

The Blues extended their unbeaten streak to five matches against the Gaurs....

It has been nearly two years since had managed to beat in an (ISL) clash. 30th November 2017 was the first time these two sides locked horns where the Gaurs emerged victorious 4-3 after a fierce battle.

The scoreline perfectly complimented the quality of the match and these two clubs have since then proven themselves as the best clubs in the country consistently. Unfortunately, after the first match, FC Goa could never win this clash.

Sergio Lobera’ side had since met the Blues five times out of which they lost four times and drew once. Last season, the two clubs faced each other three times including the ISL final and Bengaluru emerged victorious on all the occasions.

Both the Gaurs and the Blues follow similar, yet markedly different philosophies. Though both Carles Cuadrat and Sergio Lobera belong to the school of thought, the former is more of a pragmatist than Lobera and is often willing to change his tactics according to situations.

Even though the two teams adopt possession-based attacking style of football, the aforementioned is a major reason why Cuadrat has managed to tactically outsmart Lobera more often than not.

While Lobera’s all-out attacking strategy has worked wonderfully against the other eight teams in the ISL (Goa scored 41 times last season and have already scored thrice in the opening game of 2019-20 season), but his team invariably find it hard to break through the resilient Bengaluru FC lines.

On Monday Bengaluru were on the cusp of registering their fifth consecutive win over FC Goa but Ashique Kuruniyan’s last-minute blunder, where he brought down Ferran Corominas inside the box, gifted the Gaurs a point.

Cuadrat's understanding of his team's strengths and weaknesses is exemplary. It was this self-awareness that allowed Bengaluru to restrict Goa from playing their natural free-flowing football. The frustrated Goan players even resorted to some rough football towards the end of the game.

In the first half, Begnaluru's pressing and closing down of spaces for Goan players was to the point. In fact, Bengaluru controlled the game throughout the first half, with Goa left to pick scraps from whatever counter-attacks they could muster. Feeding from scraps is not something the Goan players are used to and that told in the performances.

But credit to Lobera and team for chipping away at Bengaluru relentlessly towards the end. Coro's determination forced a foul from a naive Ashique and a point was theirs.

Had Bengaluru been a little more clinical up front they could have picked up yet another win. Their Spanish striker Manuel Onwu is yet to settle down and find his scoring boots. However, Udanta Singh's performance should have been pleasing for Cuadrat. He was, by miles, the best attacker on the field on them and rightly scored the opener.

Bengaluru might have begun their campaign with two draws but there are no alarming signs yet. In fact, their football on Monday was calculative and intelligent. Results should follow.