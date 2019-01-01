ISL 2019-20: Five-star ATK rout Hyderabad FC 5-0

David Williams and Edu Garcia's brace helped ATK register a memorable win over debutants Hyderabad FC....

beat Hyderabad FC 4-0 in their second match of the (ISL) season six on Friday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

A brace each by David Williams (25' and 44') and Edu Garcia (88', 90+4') a goal from Roy Krishna sealed ATK's first win of the season.

Antonio Lopez Habas made only one change in the ATK starting XI from their defeat against . Anas Edathodika replaced Pronay Halder.

ATK dominated proceedings right from the beginning with Roy Krishna, David Williams spearheading the team’s attack.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 25th minute thanks to a striker from David Williams. The Australian striker received a defence-splitting through ball from Javi Hernandez and found the back of the net.

Roy Krishna then doubled the lead within two minutes from David Williams through ball. Krishna took a shot from the edge of the box which went in after hitting the inside of the far post.

ATK continued to dominate even after taking a healthy two-goal lead as Hyderabad FC lacked creativity in the attacking third.

The hosts further extended their lead at the stroke of half time as David Williams completed his brace. Williams did well to break Hyderabad’s offside trap and found the back of the net.

Phil Brown brought in Laldanmawia Ralte in the second half replacing inexperienced Ashis Rai on the right flank in a bid to add more flair into their attack.

ATK, on the other hand, took a defensive strategy as they sat back and focused on protecting their goal. Habas introduced Pronay Halder early in the second half replacing Rane.

The visitors received a major jolt when their star attacker Marcelinho had to leave the pitch due to a knee problem. With Brazilian leaving the pitch, Hyderabad had practically no chance of making a comeback in the game.

ATK hammered the last nail in Hyderabad's coffin in the 88th minute when Edu Garcia found the back of the net from Prabir Das's pass. Pronay Halder initiated the move with a through ball for Prabir on he right flank who cut in and squared it to Garcia.

More to follow....