ISL 2018-19: Defensively improved FC Goa can qualify for playoffs

Only Mumbai City and NorthEast United have kept more clean sheets than FC Goa this season...

For a team that has been known to focus on outscoring their opponents, FC Goa have done a commendable job in their own half in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

FC Goa had trouble keeping clean sheets last season as the defence kept leaking goals game after game. Sergio Lobera had often answered questions about lack of clean sheets by stressing the importance of keeping a high goal difference, despite ISL standings being decided by head to head advantage only at the end of the league stage. While he still prefers goal difference to clean sheets, Goa's defending has improved a lot.

The Gaurs kept just two clean sheets in 20 matches last season and they currently have six clean sheets after 14 matches so far this season. Only Mumbai City and NorthEast United can boast about having more.

Goa's goalscoring prowess has taken a backseat in the last few games. They have failed to score in four of their last six matches in the ISL and last season, when they went hit a similar roadblock, they lost matches because their defence kept conceding goals, no matter what.

Against Delhi Dynamos, while the attackers huffed and puffed, failing to convert chances at one end, the defence stood up and denied Delhi clear-cut chances. The hosts ended the game without a single shot on target and credit has to be given to the centre-back pairing of Mourtada Fall and Carles Pena.

The decision to pair them up has been a masterstroke by Lobera. Mandar Rao Dessai offers agility and energy in his new role at left back and Seriton Fernandes has been doing his job well at the other side of the field as well.

In goal, Mohammad Nawaz has stepped up to cement his place in the first team despite his young age with more than one 'man-of-the-match' worthy displays. Against Delhi, it was Naveen Kumar's debut on his second stint at the club after joining from Kerala Blasters and he also looked tidy, apart from one mistake early on in the game.

Delhi contained Goa well but the visitors did exactly the same at the other end. In fact, this is the first time Goa have managed to keep three cleansheets in a row.

Analysing his team's chances of progression into the playoffs, Lobera said after the game, "The playoff spots are not (decided) yet. This league gives many chances to teams. If we think it is (decided), we are making a big mistake.

"We have another 10 days to get ready for the last stage of the season. I think we have a good chance to get into the playoffs,"

But only this time, it won't be only because they score goals for fun. They even have a better chance of going all the way due to their marked improvement at the back.

.