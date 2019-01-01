ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC's Miku back in India post recovery

Bengaluru striker Miku had suffered an injury to his ankle and missed six ISL matches...

Bengaluru FC star striker Miku is back in training after completing his recuperation in Spain.

"The players are back and started training on 9th January. Everyone, except those who are on national duty are back," Mandar Tamhane, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Bengaluru FC, told Goal.

The Venezuelan forward had suffered an ankle injury ahead of Bengaluru's Indian Super League (ISL) clash against FC Goa on November 22.

"I hope this is not the kind of injury due to which you lose a player for a long time," Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat had said after the following game against Delhi Dynamos.

Miku missed five of the Blues' ISL fixtures as a result.

The 33-year-old, who scored thrice in the five matches he played this season, has completed his recovery and is now believed to have started training.

Bengaluru FC have, in the absence of Miku, picked 14 points and are currently topping the table in the regular season having amassed 27 points from 11 games.

The team have started training at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru from January 9th.