Iseka penalty preserves Metz’s unbeaten run vs Nantes

A first-half equaliser from the Belgian forward of Congolese descent helped the Maroons pick up a point against Christian Gourcuff’s Yellow House

Aaron Iseka found the net as Metz played out a 1-1 draw with in Sunday’s encounter.

Unbeaten in their last seven games, the Maroons came to the La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau with the ambition of continuing their fine run, and that they achieved despite conceding first.

Without international Moses Simon, who is still out due to injury, Christian Gourcuff’s men took the lead after 28 minutes through Randal Kolo Muani.

Profiting from a Sebastien Corchia’s assist, the youth international, who is also eligible to feature for , rifled in an unstoppable shot past stranded goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja.

In a game they completely dominated, Nantes had a couple of chances to double their lead, however, they were wasteful in the final third.

On the stroke of half-time, Frederic Antonetti’s men were presented with a chance to equalise after referee Benoit Millot pointed to the spot as VAR showed that Fabio had handled the ball while trying to challenge a goal-bound Lamine Gueye.

Iseka made no mistakes in converting the resulting kick – sending goalkeeper Alban Lafont the wrong way.

Cape Verde international Vagner Goncalves took advantage of a wandering Nantes backline early in the second-half but his effort kissed the woodwork.

After 90 minutes, both teams were contented with a point each following their inability to get the winning strike.

's Mehdi Abeid and 's Jean-Charles Castelletto were in action from start to finish for Nantes while Mali's duo of Kalifa Coulibaly and Charles Traore were not dressed for action.

For Metz, Cote d'Ivoire's Victorien Angban, 's Dylian Bronn, 's John Boye and Algeria's Oukidja played every minute of the encounter. Mali's Mamadou Fofana was brought in for Vincent Pajot after 26 minutes whereas Thomas Delaine replaced Cote d'Ivoire's Habib Maiga a minute earlier.

Thanks to this result, Metz occupy the 10th position with 16 points from 11 league outings as Nantes are currently ranked 14th with 12 points from the same number of fixtures.

Antonetti’s Maroons would be hoping to improve on their impressive run when they welcome Brest to the Stade Saint-Symphorien on November 29, while the Yellow House continue life with Simon at RC Lens on November 25.