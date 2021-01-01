Isak calls for calm amid Barcelona transfer talk as no decision has been taken on his future

The Real Sociedad forward has seen his stock rise considerably across the last two seasons, with exit rumours now nothing new

Alexander Isak has called for "calm" at Real Sociedad as questions continue to be asked of his future and talk of interest from the likes of Barcelona refuses to go away.

The 21-year-old forward has seen his stock soar since arriving in Spain from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

A 16-goal return last season has been matched in the current campaign, with all of those efforts coming in La Liga this time around, and admiring glances are being shot in the Sweden international's direction.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the speculation that he continues to generate, Isak has told El Diario Vasco: "[The fans] need to be calm, I am.

"My objective is to finish the season is the best way. There is one game remaining and I have said that I feel very good here. No one knows what will happen in the future. Neither you nor I.

"I take everything calmly. I have a contract with Real Sociedad and [returning after the summer] is the plan."

The bigger picture

Isak is tied to a contract through to 2024, meaning that Real Sociedad are under no pressure to sell.

The highly-rated youngster does not appear ready to push for a switch elsewhere, with his focus locked on the present.

He said when reflecting on his 2020-21 campaign as a whole, with momentum established after stumbling out of the blocks: "It has been a good season, for me and also for the team.

"Now, let's see if we finish fifth, qualify for the Europa League and achieve the objective. If we finish sixth, I believe that it won't change anything because we will still be in the Europa League. To be honest, if we finish seventh it will not be good for us.

"We also won the Copa del Rey, which was historic for Real Sociedad and we are very proud of that."

Isak added: "In the first half of the season I found it a little more difficult, I was not very good and I only scored three goals.

"But I knew the quality I have and that I could turn it around. I believe that I have done that because I have scored 13 goals this year, so I am super happy.

"Did I change anything? I don't think so. That is the way. Sometimes you are in form and other times not."

