‘Interest in Traore & Jimenez will be lukewarm’ – Liverpool & Man Utd talk shrugged off by Richards

The Wolves legend is not expecting big-money offers to be tabled in the next window, despite there being much talk of possible exits at Molineux

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez may be sparking speculation regarding possible moves to and but any interest shown in the pair during the next transfer window is likely to be “lukewarm”, says legend John Richards.

It has been suggested that two star turns at Molineux could soon be the subject of enticing offers from afar.

Liverpool’s quest to add greater depth to their attacking options is said to have led them in the direction of jet-heeled winger Traore.

More teams

international Jimenez, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with United and Chelsea while leaving the door open for La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to make a move.

Richards appreciates that proven talent is always going to attract admiring glances but, with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic taken into account, he cannot see Wolves’ hand being forced by bids.

He told the Express and Star: "I think Wolves are in a good position all-round, to be honest.

"And if you're a Wolves player now, there's not a lot of other teams you would want to go to. That's because they respect the manager.

"I think Wolves were in a strong position, with the squad they've got. It's not the biggest of squads but there's a lot of quality

"I think any interest from elsewhere will be lukewarm as even the teams who could afford those key players are going to be tentative over their spending.

"If Wolves want to try and pick up a gem from the lower leagues, there could be an opportunity there as clubs may need the money."

It is not just on the field, though, that exit talk has been sparked at Wolves.

Highly-rated coach Nuno Espirito Santo is only tied to terms through to the summer of 2021 and has seen his stock rise on the back of securing promotion, cementing a Premier League standing and securing qualification.

It could be that he is also sounded out by domestic and continental rivals, but Richards seeing nothing to worry about there either.

Article continues below

He added on Nuno: "I'm sure he is giving it [his future] a lot of thought. You cannot fault his loyalty and commitment to Wolverhampton so far.

"I think he'll get the team playing again and, hopefully, make a commitment over his future to Wolves.

"This is a club moving forward, in a good position. Again, there are not many clubs you'd look at as your next challenge."