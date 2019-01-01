Inter vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After a 0-0 draw in Germany the second leg is held in the balance as Inter host Frankfurt in the Europa League round of 16

host Frankfurt in the round of 16 on Thursday in a game that could go either way.

The first leg was a goalless draw leaving the fixture finely balanced heading to San Siro, Frankfurt have already won in during this Europa League campaign beating at the Stadio Olimpico in the group stages in December.

Game Inter vs Date Thursday, March 14 Time 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via B/R Live

US TV channel Online stream N/A B/R Live

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on BT Sport ESPN and available to stream on BT Sport Live

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport ESPN BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Inter squad Goalkeepers Handanovic, Padelli, Gennaro Defenders Skriniar, Vrsajko, De Vrij, Miranda, Asamoah, Cedric, Ranocchia, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio Midfielders Perisic, Nainggolan, Politano, Keita, Candreva, Valero, Mario, Vecino, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Karamoh Forwards Icardi, Martinez, Colidio

Inter are going through an injury crisis with no less than five key players out for this one; Mauro Icardi, Sime Vrsaljko, Radja Nainggolan, Miranda and Marcel Brozovic are all missing.

The Italian side will be boosted by the fact that Kwadwo Asamoah and Lautaro Martinez are available after missing the first leg through suspension

Possible Inter starting XI: Handanovic; Cedric, De Vrij, Skriniar, Dalbert; Valero, Vecino; Politano, Perisic, Keita; Martinez

Position Eintracht Frankfurt squad Goalkeepers Trapp, Ronnow, Wiedwald Defenders Da Costa, Hinterreger, Abraham, Da Costa, Chandler, Willems, Salcedo, Falette, Toure, Russ, Tawatha, Midfielders Rebic, Fabian, Hasebe, Kostic, Muller, Rode, Geraldes, Fernandes, De Guzman, Gacinovic, Stendera, Torro, Kamada, Forwards Jovic, Haller, Paciencia, Hrgota

Eintracht Frankfurt have a few injury worries themselves with David Abraham, Ante Rebic, Lucas Torro and Timothy Chandler all set to miss this match.

Possible Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; Da Costa, Hinterreger, Salcedo, Willems; Muller, Fabian, Rode, Kostic; Jovic, Haller

Betting & Match Odds

The bookies have priced this one up quite closely with Inter as favourites at 27/20, Frankfurt are slightly longer at 23/10 whilst the draw is priced up at 12/5

Match Preview

An injury-plagued Inter side may have some trouble against Eintracht Frankfurt in this one.

The German side have been brilliant once again this season despite the departure of Niko Kovac as manager. They sit fifth in the and are looking to sneak into the spots.

This is in no small part down to the contributions of Luka Jovic, the on-loan striker has scored 15 goals in the league this season and notched up an extra six in the Europa League.

While Frankfurt got through their group without dropping a point, Inter will count themselves rather unlucky to have not progressed further in the Champions League.

A third-placed finish based on their head-to-head record against condemned the Italians to the Europa League and now Frankfurt stand between them and a place in the quarter-finals.

Frankfurt may miss out on a top-four finish in the Bundesliga but after putting together a perfect run in the group stages they may see this competition as their golden ticket to next season's Champions League.

The Eagles' current crop of players are the best they have had in years and they would love to add Europa League success to their DFB-Pokal triumph last season.