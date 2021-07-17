Inter offered Lukaku assurances amid transfer links to Man City and Chelsea

The Belgian striker's agent says the Serie A champions have nothing to fear from his client during the summer window

Romelu Lukaku's agent has assured Inter that his client will not be looking for a move this summer, despite transfer speculation suggesting that the Belgian is interesting Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola are in the market for another goalscorer, and there are few better in European football than the prolific 28-year-old.

Lukaku also boasts useful experience of life in England from spells at West Brom, Everton and Manchester United, with over 100 top-flight goals recorded after being denied opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Inter are under pressure to sell this summer, with Achraf Hakimi already moved on, but Lukaku's representative insists there is no substance to the speculation surrounding a star frontman.

Federico Pastorello told FCInterNews when asked if the Serie A champions can be calm: "Yes, sure, sure.

"Romelu is on vacation and I think he deserves a holiday like he’s taking, there are no problems."

Financial issues for the Nerazzurri are making life difficult for new boss Simone Inzaghi.

Lukaku is, however, tied to a contract through to the summer of 2024 and has not seen an exit door opened.

Pastorello has held talks with Inter bosses regarding future plans and appears happy enough for Lukaku to continue in his current surroundings.

He added on those discussions: "It went well, we took stock of various situations."

Lukaku joined Inter from Manchester United in 2019 and has hit 64 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions.

