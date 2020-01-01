Inter Milan confirm Victor Moses injury blow

The 29-year-old is set to miss Thursday’s Coppa Italia match against Napoli

Milan wing-back Victor Moses is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury, the club confirmed.

The ex- international played for the duration in the Nerazzurri's Uefa victory over last Thursday as the side advanced to the Round of 16 with a 4-1 aggregate win.

Moses underwent medical examinations on Monday and it was confirmed he has a muscle injury with the severity yet to be determined.

"Victor Moses underwent medical tests at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano this morning, with an MRI scan on his left thigh," the club statement read.

"Results showed a strained muscle, with the player’s condition to be reassessed in the coming days."

The update rules the loanee out of Thursday's return leg against at the Stadio San Paolo with Inter Milan hoping to overturn a 1-0 loss from the first leg.

Since his January move to , Moses has played in seven games across all competitions, including three matches in Serie A.