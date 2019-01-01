'Inter is my home' - Barca and Man City target Martinez happy in Italy

A stunning second season at San Siro sees the Argentine thriving alongside Romelu Lukaku in front, and he is only thinking about his current employers

Lautaro Martinez is delighted to be delivering success for and insists he is happy in despite reported interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

international Martinez has scored 13 goals in 19 games across all competitions for the Nerazzurri this season, already trumping his tally of nine strikes in his debut 2018-19 campaign.

The 22-year-old's goals have fired Inter to the top of Serie A, a point clear of after 14 matches.

Martinez came into the campaign full of confidence after netting twice at the Copa America, yet he suggests life back at Inter would still have been tough had Luciano Spalletti remained at the helm, preferring a formation with a lone striker.

Instead, Spalletti and captain Mauro Icardi departed, seeing new coach Conte install a 3-5-2 line-up that brings the best out of both Martinez and Lukaku, who has 11 goals in 18 games.

"Last year, I played in a team with a coach who played with only one striker in attack," Martinez told Sky Sport Italia.

"I knew that in front of me there was the captain, Icardi, the most important player for Inter, and obviously it was very complicated for me to play.

"I always trained to the maximum, but I knew it was like that. I had the chance to play a few minutes but not like I would play now.

2 - #Inter have two players with 8+ goals scored (#Lautaro Martínez and Romelu #Lukaku) in the first 14 games played in Serie A this season for the first time since 2001/02, with Christian Vieri and Mohammed Kallon. Duo.#InterSPAL pic.twitter.com/bpvrpJvimB — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 1, 2019

"This year, I had a great Copa America, then I met Conte, who works at high intensity and treats all players in the same way. This makes everyone train to the maximum.

"Then there is Romelu, who is a great person on and off the pitch. We are working hard to follow the coach's instructions and take Inter to the top."

Martinez has been linked with and in recent weeks but described his happiness at San Siro.

"Inter is my home. That's something very important for me," he said.

"I try to work hard and prove with humility on the pitch that I deserve to wear this shirt. I want to bring as much joy as possible to the Nerazzurri fans and my family."