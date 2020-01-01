'Inter have probably tried to sign Messi' - ex-president Moratti

The former club president thinks the Serie A side will want to sign the Argentine, even though he doubts whether it will be possible

have probably already begun attempts to sign Lionel Messi from , former president Massimo Moratti says.

The Nerazzurri have been touted as one of the clubs most likely to try to sign the star if he chooses to leave Camp Nou.

Messi is said to be giving his future serious consideration after a disappointing season that ended with an 8-2 loss to .

That loss has seen plenty of change at Barcelona with Ronald Koeman replacing Quique Setien as manage r while sporting director Eric Abidal has been dismissed.

Moratti, Inter president between 1995 and 2013, thinks a recent television advert by club owners the Suning group - featuring a silhouette of Messi projected onto Milan's Duomo cathedral - is a sign they are keen to bring the player to San Siro.

"It's not a simple operation economically, that's clear. But the biggest obstacle is Messi's intentions," Moratti told AS.

"You have to understand if he really wants to leave Barca. I'm not clear on that.

"I imagine Inter have already tried [to sign him]. I've seen the Suning advert with the Argentine's silhouette on the Duomo and this makes me think an initiative has already been taken.

"If not, I think they will do so soon."

Inter are certainly not short on attacking firepower, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez having scored a combined 55 goals in all competitions in 2019-20.

Moratti has been particularly impressed with how quickly Lukaku has settled since leaving last year.

"I honestly didn't expect such a high level of performance," he said. "He's proven to be an intelligent lad, who has adapted very well to Italian football, exceeding all expectations. I like him."

On Martinez, who is said to be a prime Barca target, he added: "The Argentine has incredible potential. He's a talent. He's showing really good things now but he's going to explode even more."

Inter finished second in this season, just one point behind as the Scudetto once again found its way to Turin.

In addition, Inter also made it to the final, but fell short against tournament regulars in a 3-2 defeat.