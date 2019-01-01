'Intense' - Ibini and Taggart cherishing K-League challenge

The two Aussie attackers are firing in South Korea

Roughly 6,000 kilometres away from the shores of , Adam Taggart and Bernie Ibini faced off on Sunday in as they continued their first seasons in the K-League.

The Aussie duo started and played the full 90 minutes as Suwon Bluewings held Jeonbuk to a 1-1 draw with Taggart scoring the equaliser in the 72nd minute.

After arriving in Suwon from Brisbane Roar, Taggart hasn't taken long to fire in Korea, scoring seven goals across 14 appearances.

That strong form saw him recalled to the Socceroos earlier this month with the 26-year-old crediting his move to the K-League for his return to the green and gold.

"I think the K-League has massive respect in Australia. It’s a challenge that I wanted," Taggart told the K-League United podcast.

"Going into the (Socceroos) squad I was the happiest I’ve been with football in Asia.

"I think a lot of credit has to go to my teammates, the fans, the club for helping me get back in (the national team)."

Ibini meanwhile is starting to find his feet in the K-League after a turbulent few years has seen him go from the to the before landing in South Korea.

The 26-year-old scored his first goal for Jeonbuk last month and believes the K-League compares favourably to other leagues he's competed in.

"The standard is very, very high here," Ibini told the K-League United podcast.

"I think it’s probably the fastest paced league I've played in. The games are always intense. It's been enjoyable so far.

"A little bit of a slow start for me individually with a couple of niggling injuries. Now that I’m fit I’ve been enjoying it a lot more."

Jeonbuk are currently top of the K-League after claiming the league title last season, while Suwon are in eighth having finished sixth in their previous campaign.