Insigne and Herrera join Chicharito to headline MLS squad for Skills Challenge at All-Star Game
MLS newcomers Lorenzo Insigne and Hector Herrera will join several of the league's stars for the Skills Challenge as part of the MLS All-Star Game festivities. Insigne has been named to the squad despite not yet playing in MLS after joining Toronto FC this summer, while Herrera has played just three games for the Houston Dynamo.
Stars Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, Jesus Ferreira and Carles Gil are among the other players to participate in the Skills Challenge, which will see MLS go head-to-head with Liga MX in a series of contests on August 9 in Minnesota.
The MLS All-Star Game is set to be held the next day in the second iteration of the MLS vs Liga MX format.
What is the skills challenge?
The event features five different challenges with each side having a 10-player team.
The two sides will face off in a Shooting Challenge, Touch Challenge, Cross & Volley Challenge, Passing Challenge and a Crossbar Challenge.
Last season's Skills Challenge was won by Liga MX by a narrow 26-25 scoreline.
The event will also feature TikTok star and former Real Salt Lake academy player Noah Beck, who will host a show on TikTok after serving an honorary coach last season.
MLS Skill Challenge team
Player
Club
Position
Sebastian Driussi
Austin FC
Forward
Jesus Ferrira
FC Dallas
Forward
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez
LA Galaxy
Forward
Hector Herrera
Houston Dynamo
Midfielder
Carles Gil
New England Revolution
Midfielder
Lorenzo Insigne
Toronto FC
Winger
Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
Midfielder
Emanuel Reynoso
Minnesota United
Midfielder
Dayne St. Clair
Minnesota United
Goalkeeper
Sean Johnson
NYCFC
Goalkeeper
