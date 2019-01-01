Injury rules PSG midfielder Gueye out of Nice and Club Brugge fixtures

The Senegal international will miss Friday's league outing in Nice and Tuesday's Champions League fixture after reporting to Paris with an injury

PSG have ruled Idrissa Gueye out of action for the next 10 days after confirming his hamstring injury.

Following his outing with in their international friendly fixture against which ended 1-1, Gueye reported to Paris with pain in his hamstring.

Further medical examination showed the 30-year-old has contracture in his hamstring and he will miss training for the next 10 days.

He will miss PSG’s trip to Nice for Friday's game and Tuesday's Uefa visit to .

The Senegal midfielder is also a huge doubt for the French Clasico when his team host at Parc des Princes on October 27.

Article continues below

"Idrissa Gueye felt hamstring pain and today's exams confirmed a contracture. He will be away for the next 10 days in training," read a statement on the club website.

Gueye's absence might be a worry for Thomas Tuchel as they have not conceded a goal in all the seven games he has featured in and they have won all, six league matches and a Champions League match.

The 30-year-old is the latest injury worry for PSG after Neymar limped off with a hamstring injury in Brazil's 1-1 draw with on Sunday.