Injury rules Boakye out of Red Star Belgrade visit of Tottenham Hotspur

The Ghana international is expected to miss Tuesday’s Champions League game in London because of an injury he picked up last week

Richmond Boakye is currently recovering from an injury and did not travel with for their outing against Hotspur.

Boakye suffered an undisclosed injury in training last Thursday and missed his side’s 3-1 win over Rad in the Serbian top-flight a day later.

His absence comes as a blow for the Red and Whites after he sealed their victory with his maiden goal in the Champions League against Olympiacos a fortnight ago.

Boakye has scored four goals in Europe this season, including three efforts in the qualifying round but he is yet to open his league account for this season after four outings.

On Tuesday, Red Star Belgrade, who are placed second in Group B behind , will be looking to grab their second win in the elite competition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ahead of Saturday's fixture in the Serbian Super Liga, the Rajko Mitic Stadium outfit will be hoping to have the talisman back in action.