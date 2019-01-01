Injuries rule Fabinho & Matip out of Liverpool’s Club World Cup squad

Jurgen Klopp has pieced together a 23-man party that will be looking to land a global title for the first time in the Reds’ illustrious history

have named the 23-man squad that they are hoping to see secure an historic triumph at the 2019 Club World Cup, with Fabinho and Joel Matip among those unfortunate to miss out on a place in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Injuries have scuppered the hopes of the Brazilian midfielder and Cameroonian defender when it comes to playing any part in a quest for global glory.

It has been revealed that Fabinho, who has cemented a standing as one of the finest exponents of the holding role in world football, will not be seen again until 2020 after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Matip is also some way off making a return to action, with a knee complaint having kept him on the sidelines since a 1-1 draw with on October 20.

He is edging his way down a lengthy road to recovery, but a trip to comes too soon.

Liverpool are set to take in a Club World Cup semi-final encounter on December 18, with the final scheduled to be held three days later.

If Klopp’s men are able to get their hands on another major trophy, then they will become the first Reds side to land that particular piece of silverware.

Rafael Benitez, on the back of a miraculous win in Istanbul, saw Sao Paulo dash his dreams in 2005.

The class of 2019 are two matches away from writing their own piece of history.

That quest will be taken on with the vast majority of Liverpool’s big-hitters available for selection.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will be leading the charge from the final third of the field, while Ballon d’Or runner-up Virgil van Dijk and talismanic goalkeeper Alisson will be looking to keep the back door bolted.

A number of youngsters will also be involved in the travelling party, allowing them the opportunity to gain more useful senior experience.

Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones could all see more competitive game time and thus, perhaps surprisingly, won't be involved in the Reds' quarter-final tie against .

Under-23 manager Neil Critchley will take a team full of youth players to Villa Park on December 17 to contest the tie, with the Reds' first-team stars, and manager, unavailable as they take part in the Club World Cup.

Liverpool do, however, still have three further games to get through unscathed before making their way to the Middle East.

A crucial Champions League meeting with Red Bull Salzburg, which has a place in the last 16 on the line for the current European title holders, is to be sandwiched between Premier League outings against Bournemouth and .

Liverpool squad in full for the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Andy Lonergan.

Defender: Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams.

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot.

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Rhian Brewster, Divock Origi.