Injured Sol Bamba will continue to play key role for Cardiff City, insists Neil Warnock

The Cote d’Ivoire international suffered a serious knee injury last weekend which has ruled him out of the remaining part of the season

manager Neil Warnock has insisted that injured Sol Bamba will continue to play a key role for the club.

The defender was forced off in the first half of their tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday and scan later revealed he suffered a serious knee injury which will keep him out of action for the remaining part of the season.

Prior to the setback, the former player had made 28 league appearances, scoring four goals this season.

And ahead of their meeting with on Saturday, the 70-year-old gaffer has provided an injury update on the defender while explaining that the Ivorian will continue to make impact on the team.

“He’s not been able to have the operation yet as his knee was too painful,” Warnock said in a pre-match conference.

“But you do miss any top players at clubs. He’s had a great season. I said I’d like to see him at the away games as well, if he’s capable and I think Sol can play a big part.”

Cardiff are 18th in the log after gathering 25 points from 29 games and will hope for victory against West Ham to brighten their chances of avoiding relegation.