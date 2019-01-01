Injured James and Falcao out of Colombia squad for September friendlies

Both players will miss out as the Cafeteros take in a pair of non-competitive international clashes

's James Rodriguez and forward Radamel Falcao have not been included in 's squad for next month's friendlies against and .

Madrid confirmed on Monday that the 28-year-old had suffered a calf injury in his right leg but did not say how much time the midfielder would miss.

James started for the Spanish giants for the first time since May 2017 on Saturday, when Zinedine Zidane's side were held to a 1-1 draw by .

After the game, James spoke of the "unique feeling" he had from playing at Santiago Bernabeu again.

The playmaker spent two seasons on loan at , winning the title in both campaigns, but the German side opted not to sign the the Colombian on a permanent basis at the end of last season.

and were reportedly interested in signing James during the transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise and it looks likely he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the transfer deadline of September 2.

James has made 112 appearances since arriving at Madrid in 2014 and still has two years left on his contract.

Falcao is yet to make an appearance for Monaco this season due to injury, while his future at the club remains in the air.

The striker has been rumoured to be looking for a way out of Monaco this season after the club were almost relegated in the 2018-19 campaign.

has been mentioned as his most likely landing spot as the 33-year-old looks to play football this season.

However, Monaco CEO Oleg Petrov has warned that Falcao's move may not be completed before the September 2 transfer deadline.

"Falcao is a great professional," Petrov said last week . "He has ambitions obviously, he wants to play the Champions League and we understand him, but we want him to stay at the club, he has a contract and he has to respect it."

Colombia reached the quarter-final stage of this summer's Copa America, where they fell on penalties to after a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

In the absence of James and Falcao, Colombia have called up Duvan Zapata, Rafael Santos Borre, Luis Muriel and Roger Martinez in attack for the upcoming friendlies.